Penticton United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast kicks off Wednesday morning at the Lakeside Resort

Photo: File photo A previous United Way drive-thru breakfast at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

It's the big day in Penticton to support local youth and children by grabbing a special breakfast.

The United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast begins Wednesday morning at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, running from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

Donations will get people a ticket to a delicious hot breakfast, beverage, coupons and more, all available by donation to United Way British Columbia.

The breakfast bags will contain a hot breakfast sandwich — vegetarian options available — snacks and treats, including delicious options from Tim Hortons, and more, including potential prizes.

A minimum of $20 donation per bag is recommended.

There's snack for your furry friends too, thanks to the Penticton Feedway handing out a variety of treats and food giveaways for any doggy drive-thru guests (plus some for any cat friends back at home.)

All money raised through donations will go right back into supporting local United Way BC initiatives, including the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, United for BC Flood Response, and United for Ukraine.

These initiatives help with recovery and rebuilding of communities through funding, supplies and establishing long-term aid.

By supporting this year's Drive-Thru Breakfast, this will help people like 12-year-old Sofiia, who joined a traditional Ukrainian dance troupe, thanks to a United for Ukraine Local Love Fund.

"We instantly felt the support of the community," Sofiia's mother, Mariia, told United Way. "We were able to communicate not just with the Ukrainian people, but there are lots of English-speaking volunteers, so we could communicate with them, practice English and be friends."

Drive on up to the Lakeside Resort this morning and grab a bite for a great cause.