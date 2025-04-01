Penticton's Nanaimo square to stay as-is for now, following city council vote rejecting tree, fountain removal

Photo: Contributed A protestor on Monday, March 31 in Nanaimo Square

Penticton city council has shot down a proposed plan for major physical changes to Nanaimo Square downtown aimed at deterring "problematic behaviours," following public backlash.

At Tuesday's council meeting, city council heard a lengthy presentation from both Julie Czeck, city general manager of public safety, and Michael Magnusson, Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce executive director, urging a proposal that would have seen the central tall spruce tree in the square and its iconic salmon run fountain removed.

The proposal stemmed from a "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED)" assessment last summer, and was pitched as a response to "overnight sheltering, public defecation and bathing, drug use, and loitering" that takes place in the square, backed up by calls to bylaw and RCMP.

City staff proposed removing the tree, as it provides a shield for potential undesirable activity, and the fountain, in order to clear the way for future "activation" of the space for its intended purpose as a public gathering place for all and focal point of downtown.

The proposed first phase would have cost $10,000, and would have been followed by data analysis to see whether the changes had the desired effect.

Expressed eventual goals were using the space for a small kiosk or food trucks, or a space for the Business Improvement Association's community pop-up SeaCan.

A public protest was held Monday in response to the proposal, and both Czeck and Magnusson took pains to emphasize during their council presentation that this was not a war on the homeless, nor a war on the historic square.

"We agree that both the tree and the fountain are beautiful and have added to the esthetics of our downtown core, at one of the most prominent intersections within our commercial district. However, they have also unintentionally created the environmental conditions that compromise the safety of this space, the spruce tree and the concrete surrounding have become areas for concealment and congregation of what are illegal activities," said Magnusson.

Both he and Czeck acknowledged that removing a tree and a fountain will not fix a broken aspect of society that leads to the illicit activity sometimes witnessed in the square.

"But as representatives of Penticton's business community, we also know that if something isn't done for Nanaimo Square, if we continue to see the type of activity that is resulting in the police being called every single day, businesses will relocate downtown vacancies will increase, and our commercial district will lose the vibrancy that so many of us have been working so hard to create, and the root causes of addiction and poverty will still remain," Magnusson said.

'We're not saying that the unhoused can't be there. We're saying that we want vibrancy and purpose here and we believe that this sequence plan could be part of the solution that restores the square's intended purpose," Czeck added.

Council was not swayed.

Coun. Campbell Watt said he appreciated the local business' concerns and the CPTED recommendations, but that he could not accept the premise of the proposal.

"How is it not already an activated space? It's got a very successful vendor, it's got a seating area. If we just put different seats in, a different vendor there, how's that going to change anything?" Watt said.

Coun. Helena Konanz agreed, saying "It needs to go back to the drawing board. I would urge staff to think of some different ideas."

Mayor Bloomfield, who attended the protest on Monday, also spoke.

"I'd like to thank staff for the work they've done bringing this report. However, Nanaimo Square is an integral part of the downtown and we've paid a lot of attention to it in the past, and we've done some beautification projects in that square, and it's a pity to see those potentially disappear, because a small percentage of the population creates a problem," Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

"Will the changes mean that homeless use will lessen, or not necessarily homeless, but the difficult members of the population will [lessen their use]? No, I don't think it will."

Coun. Isaac Gilbert suggested further work on the proposal, involving the city's Public Safety Advisory Committee, which is a civilian-staffed voluntary committee that council occasionally relies on for feedback on relevant decisions.

Ultimately, council voted unanimously to direct staff to further investigate opportunities for public safety issues of Nanaimo Square without removing the spruce to your fountain, and to use the committee as a sounding board.

The vote was greeted with applause from the public gallery.

The matter will ostensibly come back before council at a later date once city staff have had a chance to investigate and bring back a modified proposal.