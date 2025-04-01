Penticton Search and Rescue approved for five more years at local headquarters

Photo: Google Street View

Penticton Search and Rescue has at least five more years at its current city-owned headquarters.

The non-profit, volunteer-run society PenSAR operates 365 days a year, responding to roughly 50 calls for service each year and committing over 11,000 hours of volunteer time.

There is no cost to their services.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the society had been running on a month-to-month agreement to use their space on Dawson Avenue.

Council quickly agreed with a PenSAR presentation that a license-to-use agreement for the city-owned location on Dawson deserved to be extended for five years, at a rate of $1 per year.

They approved the five-year proposal unanimously without discussion.