City of Penticton to mull potential cull or other urban deer control options

An urban deer cull or other options may be discussed by Penticton council following a presentation from a provincial expert on deer population control.

Holger Bohm, an ungulate specialist with the province, provided city council with a general overview of the provincial situation at Tuesday's meeting, offering details about some tools other municipalities have attempted to use in recent years.

"Many municipalities who face urban deer problems go ahead and change bylaws if they're not already in place, for example, for feeding, allowing higher fences, or fences at all," Bohm said.

"And also it's quite important to maybe check in with the community in general, accepted objectives, what do people feel the problem is, and where the cut off [should] be established ... what acceptable tools are, what are people in support of?"

He said a little work at the beginning of targeting the problem can be helpful to smooth the road later in any project aimed at containing the issue.

"Just by knowing what is actually supported, and then also obviously, what kind of resources are required," Bohm said.

He used the example of Cranbrook, which has gone through phases of attempts to control their local deer population.

In the early 2010s, Cranbrook rolled out an optional deer-catching program using large netted traps. But backlash was swift, with some claiming deer suffered in their captivity before being killed with a bolt gun, and the program was terminated.

Then, Cranbrook tried a relocation program that was only 50 per cent effective at keeping the deer from returning to their original community or a neighbouring community.

Relocation is no longer an option at this time, due to the risk of spreading Chronic Wasting Disease.

CWD is fatal and easily spread between animals in the ungulate family of species including deer, elk, moose and caribou. It was first detected in British Columbia in the Kootenay region in early 2024.

Another control option is birth control.

"This is a tool to minimize the growth of a population. So that approach, animals get injected with an immunocontraception so they cannot reproduce," said Bohm.

"But for immediate effect, that will be not very efficient, just because the animals that are currently in town would obviously survive and live in town. And so this would only really be effective in a very long term approach."

A cost-share option exists through the provincial government to support deer population control in areas that cannot be controlled by hunting, which would ostensibly apply to an urban area like Penticton.

Proposals are evaluated by the objectives, risk analysis and the immediate needs of the community, whether that be aggressive deer or agricultural losses, or anything else.

"[Proposals] must follow all the [local] bylaws. The project cannot just unhinge whatever laws are in place. Same for the Wildlife Act," Bohm explained.

"Obviously, it must be technically sound, feasible, scientifically rigorous. If it's a research project, there must be some reporting, and also there must be matched funds, which can be in-kind, but that must be shown as well."

Bohm concluded by asking council for any questions.

"Are there any success stories with culling?" asked Coun. Helena Konanz.

"Depends on how you define success stories, I guess," Bohm said, explaining there have been instances in the United States where urban deer populations have been almost entirely eradicated through culling, but blowback might be expected.

"It can be done but it most definitely needs the support of the population in that city."

Council formally received the information from the presentation, and ultimately voted to direct municipal staff to report back with further information on how to potentially address urban deer in the city, and possible next steps.