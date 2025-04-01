Penticton United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast returns tomorrow morning

Photo: United Way BC - Southern Interior

Wake up hungry tomorrow, because it is time for the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Penticton, supporting local youth and children.

Tomorrow morning, April 2, from 6:30 to 9 a.m., get behind the wheel and head to the Penticton Lakeside Resort for a delicious hot breakfast, beverage, coupons and more, all available by donation to United Way British Columbia, which will then be distributed in this region.

The breakfast bags will contain a hot breakfast sandwich — vegetarian options available — snacks and treats, including delicious options from Tim Hortons, and more, including potential prizes.

A minimum of $20 donation per bag is recommended. Plus, furry friends are also welcome, as the Penticton Feedway will be on scene with a variety of treats and food giveaways for any doggy drive-thru guests (plus some for any cat friends back at home!)

All money raised through donations will go right back into the community for United Way BC initiatives in the region including wildfire recovery, flood response and more to support and rebuild communities experiencing the impact of emergencies.

Drive on up to the Lakeside Resort on April 2 and join the fun for a great cause!