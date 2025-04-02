South Okanagan sees a warmer, wetter March than usual with more than double normal rainfall

Casey Richardson

If you thought it was a wet March in the South Okanagan, you were correct.

Penticton saw 243 per cent of its normal precipitation levels for March, according to Environment Canada, which is the third highest amount recorded for the region compared to data that stretches back to 1908.

The area saw 55.3 mm of rain, whereas the average is 22.7 mm.

Osoyoos saw 190 per cent of its normal precipitation levels, recording 42.4 mm of rain compared to the average of 22.2 mm.

Chris Doyle, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said this makes for wetter then average surface layers, and could be a good season for wildflowers and grass, but that's about the extent of its impact.

"Any bit of rainfall helps. It's especially good if it's above the average. Frankly, approximately one inch of rain is what you're going to expect in average March. March this year, it was two inches. Although it helps, it's not enough to reverse the long term trend," he explained.

The latest snow survey and water supply bulletin from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship stated as of March 1, the provincial snowpack is below normal.

For B.C., the snowpack is averaging 73 per cent of normal, with the Okanagan sitting at 82 per cent of normal.

Updated numbers are expected mid-April which will reflect conditions throughout March.

Doyle said rainfall and showers will likely been seen in the second week of April, and if they are cool enough, then they will continue to add to the snow pack.

Along with being a wetter month, it's also been warmer.

"What was recorded was 5.8 C. 4.9 C is the average, and so just about one degree warmer than normal for March." Doyle said. "

The trend overall is that the rest of spring in the South Okanagan is expected to be dry.

"We're sort of trending towards average to slightly drier than average for the remainder April," Doyle said.

June is a key month for getting as much rain as possible to help with potentially dry conditions in the South Okanagan, which is still too far away to predict.

"The thing about precipitation in the Okanagan in June is that unlike the coast — where you get most of your precipitation in the winter — once you get into the Okanagan, past the coast range and into the valleys of the interior, all the precipitation is really conductive. So thunderstorms and thunder showers bring you the bulk of rainfall in June," Doyle said.

"One area can pick up quite a few millimetres out of a particular thunderstorm, where a neighbour just a few kilometres away, would get nothing."

