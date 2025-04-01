Penticton Vees seek 15th and final BCHL championship as playoff action looms

Photo: @penticton.vees

It's playoff hockey season in Penticton, and this will be a special year for the Vees as their last playoff series in the BC Hockey League.

The Vees organization recently announced that in the fall of 2025, the franchise will move to the Western Hockey League, where they will face new rivals and seek different glory.

But in the meantime, the current Vees have a goal of going out with a bang by winning a final Fred Page Cup. If they are successful, it will be the 15th cup for the franchise.

Playoff action begins Thursday, April 3 against the Okotoks Oilers on home ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre, due to the Vees being the top seed heading into the post-season.

The Vees won three out of four regular season games against the Oilers.



The first round playoff schedule is:



Game 1: Thursday, April 3rd, Okotoks at Penticton, 7:00 pm PDT

Game 2: Sunday, April 6th, Okotoks at Penticton, 4:00 pm PDT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 8th, Penticton at Okotoks, 7:00 pm MDT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 9th, Penticton at Okotoks, 7:00 pm MDT

Game 5: Saturday, April 12th, Okotoks at Penticton, 7:00 pm PDT*

Game 6: Sunday, April 13th, Penticton at Okotoks, 7:00 pm MDT*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 15th, Okotoks at Penticton, 7:00 pm PDT*

*If necessary



To add to the fun, the Vees are teaming up with the SOEC and Cannery Brewing to offer a playoff combo pack for every home playoff game.

"Fans can get a game ticket, a Cannery Vees Lager (473 ml), and small popcorn, for just $30. Tickets are designated for sections 103-105, and 112-115 only. Tickets are available to purchase in person only at the Valley First box office at the SOEC (Must be legal drinking age)," reads a press release from the Vees.



Single-game playoff tickets are now on sale. They are $19 for adults, and youth 18 and under are free courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.

Find tickets online here or at the SOEC box office.