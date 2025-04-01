Penticton skate club excited for 'Ice-Canto' parade to showcase local talent

Photo: Contributed

The Glengarry Skating Club is anticipating its largest Ice Parade to date, and is excited to welcome the public to a magical show.

On April 17, more than 150 talented skaters will take part in a dazzling show inspired by Disney’s Encanto.

Skaters of all ages will showcase all their hard work and dedication from this past skating season, in a celebration of music and movement.

"We are so proud of our skaters and the dedication they have shown throughout the season. This event is a chance for them to shine in front of their families, friends, and the community," said head coach Trevor Buttenham in a press release.

"We can’t wait to share the magic of Ice-Canto with everyone!"

Doors open to the show at 6 p.m. on April 17 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. Tickets are available now for $20 online here or at the Valley First Box Office, and will be $25 at the door. Kids under 12 can attend for free.

For more information about the Glengarry Skating Club and the Ice Parade, click here.