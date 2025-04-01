Second annual Barker Invitational golf tournament supporting new local cause

Photo: Barker Development The Barker Invitational in 2024.

The second annual Barker Invitational golf tournament in support of local causes is coming back.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, Barker Development and Fairview Mountain Golf Course will play host to the event that will support the Field 96 project.

That project is a community-led fundraising initiative to repair the Summerland Minor Baseball ball field and contribute to the memory of local player Hendriks Taylor, who wore number 96 before he passed away at the age of 16.

The tournament will be a four-person Scramble beginning at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost to participate is $250, and registration includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, golf cart rental, swag bag, online and live auction, prizes, and more.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to Field 96.

Foursomes and individual tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased online here. There are also still sponsorship opportunities by emailing Taylor at [email protected].