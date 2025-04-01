Penticton offering free mobile food vendor inspections for two days only ahead of summer season

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton will be offering food truck vendors their annual inspection for free at two upcoming events.

On April 22 and 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Penticton Fire Department will be offering the required inspection, which normally comes with a cost, for free at the South Okanagan Events Centre in the southwest parking lot.

"Mobile food vendors must have their vehicles inspected by the Penticton Fire Department every year. They will review your equipment, service reports and documentation," reads a press release from the city issued Tuesday.

"Please ensure all life safety equipment servicing is completed before your scheduled inspection date. Additionally, all applicable gas and electrical certifications must be available at the time of inspection."

Inspections are by appointment and can be booked by calling 250-490-2300 or email [email protected].