Penticton delays opening of sports fields due to heavy rainfall

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The City of Penticton has announced that due to recent heavy rain, with more expected, city sports fields will not open today as planned.

"The closure is necessary to protect the fields from damage and to ensure player safety. Parks is continuing to monitor the weather and field conditions closely. The next field assessment will be Thursday, April 3, 2025, with further updates provided at that time," reads a press release from the city.

"Please respect the closure signs and remain off the fields in order to prevent damage and keep our fields in good condition. Thank you for your cooperation."