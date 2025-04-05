Naramata wineries hosting adult egg hunt for Easter weekend

Photo: Aikins Loop

A group of Naramata wineries are hosting an easter event that brings the hunting fun back for the adults.

The Aikins Loop, which includes Deep Roots Winery, Elephant Island Winery, Van Westen Vineyards, and JoieFarm Winery, will be hosting an Adult Egg Hunt.

The hunt will take participants through the wineries and farms, which are all along one charming walkable country road.

"Spring is in the air, and there’s no better way to celebrate Easter than with a fun-filled day of wine, adventure, and golden surprises on Aikins Loop! Join us for The Great Golden Egg Hunt for adults, while the whole family can soak up farm vibes and hunt for Easter icons to redeem for classic Easter treats at the various winery properties," the group shared in a press release.

For the adults, the hunt is after a golden egg which holds a special prize.

For the littles: Find the easter icons and redeem at the wineries for a classic easter treat.

"Bring your sense of adventure and your love of great wine—Aikins Loop is calling!"

The event runs on Saturday, April 19 from noon to 3 p.m.