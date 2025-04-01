District of Summerland warns of text scam circulating demanding parking ticket payment

Photo: File photo

The District of Summerland is warning residents of a text scam circulating in the community.

The district shared on Monday that its bylaw department has been receiving reports of people receiving text messages seeking payment for unpaid local parking tickets.

"If you receive a text message like this, it is most likely related to a fraudulent action against you. The District of Summerland will not contact you via text message for outstanding bylaw tickets," they said.

Those who need for more information, can contact bylaw at 250-494-1415 or email [email protected]