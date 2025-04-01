Snowpack numbers for Summerland reveal reservoir sitting steady, while Isintok Lake is low

Photo: File photo

The District of Summerland has released the next set of snow survey data from the local major reservoir and dam, which helps forecast what the spring freshet could bring.

Data was pulbished April 1 from Isintok Lake and the Summerland Headwaters Reservoir at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system, with depth measured at ten locations for each.

"Snow course readings are taken prior to the first of the month from January to May and mid-monthly for May and June or until there is no snow remaining," the district stated.

"The snow depth is measured at ten locations for each of the two snow courses."

The data follows the pattern of the months prior, wherein one station is looking consistent, while one sits much lower than the historical average.

The Summerland Reservoir recorded 99 per cent of historical average, and Isintok Lake recorded 44 per cent of historical average.

Widespread provincial snowpack data will be released next week.

Photo: District of Summerland