Spring has spring at Summerland Ornamental Gardens after relatively mild winter

Photo: Scott Austin Spring emerges at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

"Friends of the Gardens" is a monthly partnership between Castanet and the Summerland Ornamental Gardens showcasing everything the historic site has to offer.

Spring has officially sprung at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

"Buds are unfurling on trees and shrubs, perennials are poking out of cool, moist soil and there are birds singing everywhere you look," said Scott Austin, the facility's gardening expert.

"Another sure sign of spring is the noise made by pruning shears and rakes wielded by the small army of volunteers who have begun to facilitate spring clean up of the 15-acre garden! Teams have been at work since early March, cutting down dead stems and raking out leaves and winter debris in preparation for another beautiful season."

A whole lot of work is going into growing seeds, plugs and cuttings for the much-anticipated annual spring sale, the biggest fundraiser for the gardens, coming up on May 3 and 4.

In the meantime, a visit to the gardens will show off early spring colour.

"From the four Hamamelis (Witch Hazel) shrubs blooming since early March, the Cornus mas (Cornelian Cherry) with its bright yellow blooms a few weeks before the more common Forsythia, the winter heather and of course the early spring bulbs like Snowdrops and Winter Aconites," Austin explained.

"If you look up you’ll see the tiny red or yellow blooms of the various maples located in the gardens."

There are also plenty of educational offerings in the works, as teaching is a key part of the Ornamental Gardens' mission.

"April’s workshops, held at the Ryga Centre in Summerland, will include 'Vermiculture, Bokashi and Biochar' on April 12 and 'Butterflies of the Okanagan' on April 26," said Austin.

Looking forward, the first day of summer, June 21, will see a big event sponsored by the Friends of the Gardens and the Summerland Alliance Church Community Gardens, featuring a garden tour and much more to allow attendees to learn about the horticultural community of Summerland.

The gardens are currently open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is by donation. For more information on the upcoming special events and educational opportunities, as well as ways to get involved with the gardens, click here.