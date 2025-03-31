'Won't be closing our doors': Penticton shelter receives bridge funding for two months to stay open

Photo: Google Street View Location of a shelter in Penticton that has obtained funding through a few more months

An unhoused shelter in Penticton has received some much-needed bridge funding to get through the next few months.

In a social media update Monday, the Penticton and Overdose Prevention Society shared that BC Housing had approved two more months of funding "while longer-term funding arrangements are made" for a 40-bed facility on Warren Avenue, previously billed as a winter shelter.

The City of Penticton leased the land through April 2026 but the shelter itself was only given a green light on a trial basis through March 2025 until recently, when Penticton council green-lit its future through April 2026, on the condition that BC Housing or other outside funding footed the bill.

Desiree Surowski, Penticton and Overdose Prevention Society executive director, said the society is happy to continue operating services at the shelter location.

"Since we opened, we've seen the powerful impact that reaching out and providing a place of warmth - literal and figurative - can have on people. It's been so rewarding to see the lives changed firsthand. The stats show the story, but they don't tell the story," Surowski wrote in a publicly shared letter.

"The change has been profound on those who have found shelter, who received medical treatment or took part in our neighbourhood clean-up. The shelter allowed people to see they have value and are supported. To see the personal change within people, the renewal of pride and a sense of community is incredible."

Surowski explained there had been fear when the shelter first opened, but close work with other community stakeholders has proven the model.

"We won't be closing our doors tonight. BC Housing has provided two months of bridge funding to allow the shelter to operate while longer-term funding arrangements are made," Surowski announced.



"What this means is 40 people won't be put out on the streets and that we can continue to make real connections with those suffering. Our business model is not to be in business, that everyone who needs a roof over their head will have one and those needing treatment will get the support. But we're not there yet.



So thank-you again for your support. On the tough days, those notes of encouragement or dropping off socks to show you care means so much to all of us."