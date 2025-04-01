'Save Nanaimo Square': Pentictonites turn out to protest proposed plans

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

More than two dozen people, many bearing signs, showed up Monday afternoon to protest a proposed renovation at Penticton's Nanaimo Square aimed at discouraging, in the words of a municipal staff report, "problematic behaviours."

Jack Rynda organized the protest after reading about the proposed changes, which include removal of the beloved salmon fountain and the large spruce tree, and seeing some seating areas removed or modified to make them more uncomfortable, among other changes.

The proposal stems from a "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED)" assessment last summer, and aims at "overnight sheltering, public defecation and bathing, drug use, and loitering."

To Rynda, the goal of the proposal did not sit right, so he decided to do something.

"I set up a Facebook event, and then I posted it to any kind of local Penticton boards. I posted it to Rainbow Connection. A lot of people came together and decided that they wanted to fight for the square to stay as it is," Rynda said.

"And even if you're gonna put money towards this square, do it to reinvigorate this square and make it a nicer place, not to stop people from sitting and, you know, relaxing, enjoying their day, or for unhoused people to be able to spend some time."

The protesters gathered at the square in light rain at 3:30 p.m., carrying signs that read phrases including "Displacement doesn't work," "No to the destruction of Nanaimo Square! House the unhoused," "Keep shade," and, simply, "Save Nanaimo Square."

They were greeted with honks of ostensible support every few minutes from passing vehicles.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield stopped by, chatting with some of the protesters and clarifying to those in attendance that nothing was a done deal yet.

Penticton city council will formally receive the staff proposal Tuesday afternoon, April 1, and discuss the matter. It is an open meeting, meaning anyone can attend or watch online, but it is not a public hearing.

That said, Bloomfield plans to take what he saw and heard at the protest to the council discussion.

"That's why I'm here ... I want to see what the mood of the people is here, take that to the council meeting, and let the councillors know," Bloomfield said.

"Nobody's trying to victimize homeless people. Nobody's trying to, you know, change anything that people love. People love the fountain. I love the fountain. I think it's a fabulous piece. And we have a city policy to increase the tree canopy. So that is true. It goes against another city policy where we are increasing the tree canopy, the urban tree canopy. So, it's a staff report that's hit us, but [council is] going to debate it."

According to the staff proposal, the estimated cost to remove the tree and fountain, and fix the area up afterwards, is $10,000.

The decorative fountain, featuring salmon against a stone background, may be saved or modified if possible, should the staff recommendation be approved.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday, and vote on next steps. While the staff recommendation is to move forward, council ultimately has the say.

All five active members, including Mayor Bloomfield, have an equal vote, and majority rules.

Rynda hopes the voices at the protest make a difference. He collected a list of signatures and letters he hopes will reach council's eyes, and encouraged people to send emails ahead of the meeting.

Regardless of what council decides, though, Rynda is confident the quickly-assembled protest is proof the community does not approve of the proposal as it stands.

"People are not going to take this. So it's going to be more trouble than it's worth, really, to try and go through with this."

Photo: Chelsea Powrie