Commuters frustrated by unexpectedly long waits at Highway 97 rockslide construction site near Summerland

Photo: Contributed Backed up traffic on Highway 97 Monday afternoon.

Many Monday commuters between the south and central Okanagan found themselves frustrated by unexpectedly long waits at a construction site on Highway 97.

Castanet readers reported wait times at the site, where the highway is operating at one lane in either direction, as multiple lanes struggled to merge into one.

Signs on site say to expect short delays, but short has not been the word of the day.

Castanet's Casey Richardson reported a 35 minute wait through the construction zone shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Another Castanet reader reported his normally 15-minute commute from Summerland to Penticton took an hour in the early afternoon.

Still others reported a 1.5 hour standstill later in the afternoon. As of 3:20 p.m., traffic is still backed up in both directions.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry with with queries about the expected wait times and the overall timeline of the highway project, and will update as soon as possible.