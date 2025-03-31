Liberals name Gloria Morgan as Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidate

Photo: Gloria Morgan

The Liberal Party of Canada has announced a candidate for the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

Gloria Morgan is a BC Reconciliation Award winner, residential school survivor, and former Chief of the Splatsin First Nation.

She has been a board member at Okanagan College, focused on Indigenous curriculum development, and the Provincial Health Services Authority, among other achievements, according to the BC Lieutenant Governor website detailing her reconciliation award.

Morgan will face off against NDP candidate Linda Sankey, Conservative Party candidate Helena Konanz, Green Party candidate Carol Dyck, and the People's Party of Canada candidate Barry Dewar.

It is unclear at this time what community Morgan resides in.

More to come.