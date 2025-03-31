Pedalling in to spring in Penticton

Photo: Hoodoo Adventures

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Hit the ground pedalling this spring and soak up the good weather in Penticton!

Pedego Electric Bikes Penticton has you covered with all things electric bike sales, service and rentals.

Enjoy a four or six hour self-guided tour on an electric bike - whether it’s a cruiser bike or fat tire for something more adventurous.

Equipped with five levels of pedal assist, Pedego bikes are great for all ages and experience levels, and make tours along the KVR a breeze.

Pedego Electric Bikes Penticton offers maps and rentals include a helmet. Four hours is priced at $60, while six hours costs $80 (and you can book online!)

And if you enjoyed the ride, be sure to chat with a member of the Pedego Electric Bikes Penticton team on purchasing a new, or certified pre-owned, Pedego bike for future adventures.

Already own a bike? Pedego Electric Bikes Penticton offers servicing - and now is a great time to get that bike ready for a busy season of trail riding and wine touring!

For more information, visit in store at 37 Backstreet Blvd or online at pedegoelectricbikes.ca

Freedom Bike Shop located on Penticton’s Main Street is another great option if you’re looking for a new bike, or even a rental, too.

Offering a variety of bikes ranging from road to trail riding to mountain biking, and yes, even electric bikes, too, Freedom Bike Shop has you covered - and they even offer servicing, too, making them a full service bike shop.

Freedom Bike Shop also boasts the largest bike fleet rental, offering a variety of bikes and child trailers, too.

Looking to take that rental further? They have transportation equipment, too!

Book your rental online today at freedombikeshop.com or visit them in store at 533 Main St for a professional bike fitting, servicing and more.

Looking for a cycling adventure already planned for you? Hoodoo Adventures has you covered.

After a 35 minute shuttle to Naramata, ride through vineyards and along the KVR, stop and enjoy some wine tasting and a picnic, then finish off your adventure at a stop at a local fruit stand, on their offered Velo Vino Cycle Wine Tour, priced at $175 a person.

The tour includes shuttle costs, water, a light picnic, bike rental with helmet and repair kit and a certified guide. Tasting fees aren’t included.

It’s a great way to explore this beautiful city you call home (or may be visiting!).

For more information, visit hoodooadventures.ca or in person at 131 Ellis St.

For more Penticton fun click here