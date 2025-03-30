Penticton Vees' seven-game streak broke against Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Photo: Penticton Vees Hockey Club

The Penticton Vees suffered a 5-1 loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, closing their regular season on Saturday.

The game broke the junior team's seven-game win streak and 13-game point streak at the South Okanagan Events Centre. However, the Vee's still finished their BCHL season with a a 41-8-5-0 record, coming out on top of the league.

Eli McKamey scored the single point for the Penticton team in the second period.

"Salmon Arm led 2-0 after 20 minutes on goals from Donovan Hamilton and Patrick Raftery. Hamilton opened the scoring in the first at 8:51 and Raftery doubled the visitors lead at 15:14. Raftery [was] credited with the goal after his pass went off a Vees’ skate and in," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club game recap.

"Salmon Arm went ahead 3-0 before the Vees finally found a goal in the back half of the middle frame [...] Salmon Arm pulled away late in the middle frame with two goals in 1:20. Grant Dillard made it 4-1 at 18:37 and then Cole Cooksey extended the visitors lead to 5-1 at 19:57."

Just after McKamey's second-period goal, players Cal Stone and Caleb Mahar broke out a fight with gloves dropped, netting them each five-minute fighting majors and misconducts.

The Penticton Vees doled out a total of 18 shots with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks giving up 25.

The Vees handed out their annual team awards following the game:

Unsung Hero: Brock Reinhart

Most Improved Player: Ben Merrill

Best Conditioned Athlete: Sharky Nowek

Most Inspirational: Conyr Hellyer

Humanitarian: Max Heise

Most Sportsmanlike: Ryden Evers

Academic Award: Zach Nyman

Vees on Vees Most Popular: Nate McIsaac

Fan Favourite: Anselmo Rego

Top Scorer: Ryden Evers

Best Defenceman: Nolan Stevenson

Rookie of the Year: Callum Stone

Most Valuable Player: Max Heise

Last week, the Penticton Vees were officially welcomed to the BC Western Hockey League, climbing the ranks in junior hockey.

The team is preparing for the BCHL playoffs against the Okotoks Oilers at the SOEC on April 3 at 7 p.m.