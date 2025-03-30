Penticton RCMP responded to 'group conflict' on Martin Street Saturday

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Police responded to a "group conflict" on Martin Street at Wade Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to the Penticton RCMP, officers received reports of an argument between a group of people where "an edged weapon was allegedly produced" just after noon.

"The disturbance was quickly de-escalated with police response to the area," said RCMP media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett in an email.

In a photo captured by Castanet, police can be seen speaking with a man outside of a home on Martin Street.

"All parties were cooperative and no charges are being pursued at this time," Brett added.