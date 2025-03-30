Summerland rescue looking for more board members

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for new members who are passionate about animals to join their board.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said they feel they are contributing to the community in a way that is very beneficial for many people.

Critteraid is looking for a vice president, a treasurer and charity shop director.

"They're very important positions, but you will have a very good team that will assist and help you along," Huot-Stewart added.

The position will offer the opportunity to learn more about governance and what nonprofits do and how to hold them all together.

If you're interested in more information on this position, email [email protected] attention boards of directors.