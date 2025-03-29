Crews douse trailer fire on Green Mountain Road in Penticton

Photo: Casey Richardson Aftermath of the fire on Saturday afternoon

UPDATE: 3:47 p.m.

One industrial trailer was lost to a fire at Okanagan Sand Blasting on Green Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon.

The owner stated that the cause of the fire was unknown, and the flames did damage the tarp of the building next to the trailer. Luckily, there was no further damage to any buildings, and no one was injured.

The Penticton Indian Band shared that Green Mountain Road has reopened.

Fire crews were clear of the area as of 3 p.m.

Photo: Harley Edmund Wilson

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

An industrial trailer fire is putting up heavy smoke over Penticton on Saturday afternoon.

Harley Edmund Wilson said he was passing by at around 12:40 p.m. on Green Mountain Road, when he saw the fire up the road from the Old mill, about 300 meters.

The Penticton Indian Band shared a notice that the fire is located at Okanagan Sand Blasting, west of Gen 7 Gas Station.

"Green Mountain will be closed both ways. Please avoid the area and use alternate Routes until further notice," they added in their post.

Fire Crews are currently on scene.

Castanet has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department for more information.