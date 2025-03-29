Penticton residents holding rally to save Nanaimo Square from changes to deter gathering

Photo: Google Street View

Pentictonites will be rallying on Monday afternoon against the proposed major physical changes to Nanaimo Square on city council's agenda.

Council will discuss the proposal from staff on Tuesday, noting that the area has seen "problematic behaviours" include "overnight sheltering, social disorder and loitering," and explain that there have been 408 calls to bylaw and 1,318 to the police since 2021 related to the square.

The proposed changes, as per the council agenda, are:

Spruce Tree Removal: Remove the large Spruce tree and cement planter to eliminate a hiding spot and to improve sight lines.

Remove or Modify Seating Areas: Remove or reduce the metal seating around the trees.

Adjust Planter Design: Lower, redesign, or remove the cement block planter along the north side of the building to make it uncomfortable for sitting.

Fountain Management: Remove the fountain if it continues to attract unwanted activities; if removal isn't viable, implement modifications to restrict access.

Private Property Signage: Place signs on the raised cement platform by the CIBC indicating private property and clarify supported vs. unsupported uses.

Frequent Activation: Organize frequent activities in the area through collaboration with community and nearby businesses to attract the public to utilize the space differently.

Enforcement Measures: Continue regular enforcement of infractions to deter misconduct.

Back Alley Improvements: Address concerns in the back alley between Martin Street and Main Street by fencing off areas to reduce unwanted activities.

Additional enhancements can include cameras and improved lighting.

The estimated cost to remove the tree and fountain, and fix the area up afterwards, is $10,000.

The decorative fountain, featuring salmon against a stone background, may be saved in part but staff do not guarantee that is possible.

Many locals have taken to social media to express their upset at the changes and that removing areas for people to gather does not solve the problems of one of the most vulnerable populations.

"The area is one of the only places in the downtown that people can sit down and rest in a quiet place," the Anti-displacement Nanaimo Square rally event reads.

"It's been a gathering place for low income and unhoused community members for at least 30 years, and the city want to make changes to "lower crime" i.e. further criminalize visible poverty in the downtown.

"This does not help. It solves absolutely nothing, it only causes displacement."

Event organizer Jack Rynda is asking attendees to bring "house the unhoused" and "displacement doesn't work" themed signs to show that residents are upset.

"We need social support and affordable housing, not more neo-vagrancy laws," he added.

"Attacking poverty should be about attacking the system that allows it to exist."

More information on the rally can be found here, which starts on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday. If approved, work could begin this spring.