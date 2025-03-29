Tilling a trail through the Okanagan Valley is tricky

Photo: Contributed A scenic section of the South Spur of the KVR Trail is along the shoreline of Skaha Lake between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

The dream to connect trails from Sicamous to Osoyoos continues, but the architects of the dream acknowledge many hurdles remain.

Janice Liebe, president of the Trails of the Okanagan Society, gave members of Summerland council a detailed update Tuesday afternoon on the successes across the Okanagan Valley, and some of the remaining challenges in building a trail network across the region.

"We come with a vision to create a 370-kilometre-long pan-Okanagan trail that will connect all of the communities in the Okanagan, extending from Sicamous in the north, frankly as far as Brewster in Washington in the south," said Liebe. "We're collaborating with other organizations like the Okanagan Rail Trail, the Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail to connect all of our trails together to make this come to life."

Another goal of the trail system is to ensure the various trails lead to the respective downtown cores in each of the communities involved in this project, she said.

Plans call for the existing trail to be extended by another 50 kilometres very soon, with the addition of the Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail.

More than a year was spent researching active transportation plans of every community across the Okanagan and Shuswap areas, said Liebe.

How’s each community doing?

West Kelowna leaders are looking at upgrading Kalamoir Park, while Peachland is working on its trail system as well, she said.

The District of Summerland is updating numerous documents important to the process of expanding trails, she said. And the Penticton Indian Band is also looking at upgrading numerous parcels of land that could be converted to trails along Skaha Lake and pursuing other sections further south. A trail identified in the hills of Peachland 25 years ago is progressing even though it has been very difficult to build because of the surrounding terrain.

"It has to be built precisely in a very narrow highway easement ... the topography, as you know, is incredibly steep," she said. "We had to find a way to engineer it so that MOTI (Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure) would give us a permit. They wanted it built to their highway standards, which is a big ask for a trail."

The organization raised enough funds to hire an engineer, who worked with MOTI staff on a plan that the government would accept for this trail, she said.

Peachland doesn't have the funding to build an expensive trail like this on their own, so in order to quality for grant funding from the federal government and province, both levels of senior government had to be convinced this piece of trail was needed to be a key part of the active transportation plan across the region, she said.

The organization worked with Peachland leaders to access grant funding to develop an active transportation plan, which they did, she said, adding that Peachland was successful in getting funding for two-thirds of the trail being built. This part of the trail should be completed and opened by this summer, creating the first connection between Peachland and West Kelowna ever.

Oh great, a gravel pit

In reaction to the controversial approval of a gravel pit on Garnet Valley Road in Summerland last year, her organization organized an event showcasing the beautiful hiking and biking trails near the proposed mine site, said Liebe.

"It's the only possible route to connect Summerland to Peachland," she said. "So we worked to raise awareness because we know the number of trucks that are projected to go on that narrow road will preclude it from being a safe place for people, frankly, to walk or cycle."

She is appearing before council to not only upgrade progress on the trail system, but also to make one request.

"Our ask, is because the Trail of the Okanagan route extends from Antlers Saddle to the trestle, we feel it's crucial for any opportunities for funding and to protect that route long-term ... that this route in now in your plans. We feel it's very important that the entire route ... is included in the cycling and sidewalks master plan.”

Summerland has already committed to extending the district's trail system to Giants Head pathway and incorporating the Trail of the Okanagan into official community planning efforts and the support is much appreciated, said Liebe.

Lowest-hanging fruit

The goal of connecting trails from Summerland to Penticton remains a top priority for the organization, she said.

"It's an easy route and there's a lot of desire to go (cycling, hiking and walking) between those two communities.”

Any plans to build a connecting trail for bicycles along the highway between Summerland and Peachland would be so expensive it would not be feasible, said Liebe.

"We would prefer, if we could, to get along the old rail bed because it's stunning landscape up there. It's not beside a highway. It's where people want to be. They want to be in this bucolic, pastoral settings whenever they can, away from the heavy traffic."

Working with the PIB will be crucial in any connection between the two communities as they own most of the land in question, she said.

This originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative