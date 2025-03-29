Penticton's Tempest Theatre hosting immersive theatrical experience with wine tastings at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Photo: Tempest Theatre

Get ready for an event that mixes live theatre with wine tasting taking place at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards next weekend.

Tempest Theatre & Film Society will be running brand new "immersive theatrical experience", called Elixir: The Revolution of Magic.

"Following last fall’s sold-out event, Potions, this innovative new performance builds upon Tempest’s growing reputation for pushing the boundaries of live theatre," the show's announcement reads.

"Elixir blends mystery, laughter, and interactive storytelling into a wine-tasting journey and immersive theatrical experience."

The show begins with guests in the tasting room at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, before travelling to the barrel room, give a secret knock, and into a hidden chamber.

“Art isn’t a luxury—it’s a lifeline,” Kate Twa, Tempest’s Artistic Director said. "Elixir is not just a performance—it’s an invitation to rediscover wonder. In a world dominated by logic and skepticism, this immersive experience reawakens the magic within, if we choose to see it."

Performers include: Miriam Cummings, Mia Harris, Andy Kalirai, Denise Kenney, Moon Makepeace, Colter McLean, Kyler Sahlmark, Dane Stevens, and Tracy Waterhouse.

The show runs on April 5 and 6, at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. There is an age restriction of 19+.

For tickets and more information, head to tempest.ca