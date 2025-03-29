Vancouver-based pizza shop opening doors soon on Penticton's Front Street.

Photo: @straightbkpizza

Pentiction locals and visitors will soon be able to grab a slice of Brooklyn-style pizza from Front Street.

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza and Subs is moving into the former Honey Toast Cafe location, run by co-owners Dom Morra and Frank Mora, along with Tratto alum Tage Deagan, and Samantha Deagan.

The Mora brothers own the Via Tevere Pizzeria and five locations of Straight Outta Brooklyn, both in Vancouver.

"We've been operating Straight Outta Brooklyn for about eight years in Vancouver, and we have ties to Penticton, as I'm also the co-owner of Tratto," Dom said.

"We've always had a kind of an eye on doing Brooklyn pizza in Penticton. We're doing slices on Front Street and whole pies. We're doing some stub sandwiches on house made bread, hoping it's going to become a good go to spot for quick bite."

Dom said the “New York Pizza” is a style with high quality ingredients, and a nice crust with a little bit of chew and a little bit of crispiness. The pizza's will be cooked in a New York style deck oven, directly on stone.

The shop is hoping to add something a little different to the area, that's quick grab and go and appeals to the beach crowd, along with the business.

"We're planning on getting a liquor license since we have that nice patio out front, so a beer and a slice for lunch or dinner," Dom added.

The plan is for the pizza joint to open during the second weekend in April, opening at 11 a.m. daily, until 10 p.m. on the weekends and 9 p.m. on the weekday.They will be closed on Mondays.

Dom said he's excited to join the community.

"Our family in general loves Penticton and is a proud member of the community when we're there, and we just want to bring good food and good pizza to the city."

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza and Subs website is online here and will be fully launching soon.