Penticton council to review adding two more schools as it grows the ‘Safe Routes to School’ program

Photo: City of Penticton File Photo

Penticton City Council will be reviewing a report on its ‘Safe Routes to School’ program on Tuesday.

The program, which was launched in 2023, had a goal to provide active travel plans for each school in the city.

"This year, the city will wrap up ‘Safe Routes to School’ studies at Columbia Elementary and Skaha Elementary (due to open in September), reaching its target of assessing two schools each year," the city shared in a news release.

"Plans have also been completed for Uplands and Carmi Elementary. Next, the city will work with the staff and school communities to study Wiltse and Queens Park Elementary schools."

A major part of the project was also to reduced the maximum speed limit in all playground and school zones to 30km/hr, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which was made official in 2024.

“We have been working closely with the school staff, district and school communities to pinpoint any challenges students may face that may deter them from walking or rolling to school,” Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure said in the release.

“With the feedback we receive, it provides a broader picture for both the schools and the City’s engineering department to help build out new infrastructure or services that will create a safer environment for kids to travel to and from school.”

School zones could see more sidewalks or cycling facilities, improving crosswalks, installing traffic calming measures, addition of ‘Kiss & Go’ zones—which is a designated drop-off area that keeps the flow of vehicles moving—encouraging active transportation concepts such as a ‘Drive to Five’ or walking/riding school bus.

Some areas have already added new crosswalks, sidewalks and speed bumps.

The city said they have "a number of transportation improvement projects in the works that support these plans, including enhancements planned for Eckhardt Avenue and Manitoba Street, as well as along the Green Avenue corridor, to list a few."

The draft safe routes plan will be presented to the school community and Parent Advisory Committee in the next few months.

"This work aligns with goals identified in the City’s Transportation Master Plan and Official Community Plan, which seek to create a safe transportation system that supports all ages, abilities and modes of transportation," the city added.

Council will review the summary of the larger projects underway and the smaller projects, such as line painting, signage changes, sidewalk gaps, etc. that have been recommended in the plan on Tuesday.

For more information on the project, head to penticton.ca/safe-routes