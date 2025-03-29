Twin Lakes Golf Course and RV Park expanding

Photo: Twin Lakes Golf Course

Twin Lakes Golf Course and RV Park has decided to expand in the 2025 season, adding 84 new RV pads.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming environment for RV travellers and enhance the overall experience at Twin Lakes,” said Kate Trahan, general manager of Twin Lakes Golf Course and RV Park, in a press release issued this week.

“With the increasing popularity of RV travel and now new travel restrictions from the US, we recognized the need to expand our facilities to be able to provide top-notch service and comfort to our guests.”

The RV pads will rollout throughout this year. Modern washroom facilities, 5G WiFi and potable water have been added to the site.

In addition, the park now plans to offer online reservations. Those will be available soon online.