Work will close Wade Avenue West in Penticton for two days

The City of Penticton will be closing Wade Ave W between Martin Street and Main Street for two days, beginning Monday, March 31 through Tuesday, April 1.

Crews will be completing underground infrastructure work.

"Detours will be posted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and obey signs and traffic control personnel," reads a press release issued Friday by the city.

"Transit users should be aware that #1 and #3 routes will be closed eastbound, passengers will be directed to use the stop west of Martin Street. Westbound riders using the #1 route will detour via Ellis Street and then onto Nanaimo. Bus drivers will communicate the change in stops to passengers as necessary."