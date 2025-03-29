Penticton man sentenced for being caught behind the wheel of a stolen car, fleeing scene of suspected crime

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Penticton man will spend a few more weeks behind bars after being caught behind the wheel of a stolen car, and fleeing police at the scene of a suspected crime.

In provincial court on Thursday, Joshua McPhee, born in 1980, pleaded guilty to failing to report to his probation officer, then possessing a motor vehicle knowing it was stolen, then obstructing a police officer, all within a year.

Court heard that in March 2024, police were called to Sendero Crescent in Penticton for reports of a single-car crash.

McPhee was found in the driver's seat of a red Toyota smashed into a pole. McPhee was taken to hospital, and through investigation, police discovered the Toyota belonged to an 82-year-old local woman who had reported it stolen the previous afternoon.

McPhee was arrested after being released from the hospital. When searched, police discovered he had break-and-enter tools in his possession, which he had been prohibited from having.

McPhee was later released on conditions.

Then in February 2025, police were called to an alarm at a city-owned property in Penticton. They spotted bikes on scene and a smashed window, then saw McPhee fleeing the area.

He left despite being informed he was under arrest, and led police on a chase that led through the South Okanagan Events Centre parking lot and, eventually, to the KVR Trail around Green Mountain Road at the Channel Parkway.

The police officer who spotted him there was in his vehicle and turned his lights on, then exited his car to pursue McPhee on foot, while yelling at him to stop.

The officer tackled McPhee in one of the oncoming lanes of the Channel Parkway, engaging in a brief struggle before McPhee submitted and was arrested.

He has been in custody ever since.

Before sentencing, Judge Lynett Jung read aloud parts of the victim impact statement provided to her by the 82-year-old owner of the red Toyota, which had been totalled and had not been insured at the time, leaving the woman with nothing.

"I feel vulnerable and paranoid now due to the accused knowing where I live,” the woman wrote, adding that she had expected the car, valued at around $9,000, would last her the rest of her life. She does not have the means to get a new one, and now feels isolated and increasingly reliant on others for her transportation needs.

"What do you think about that?" Jung asked McPhee directly.

"I think it’s horrible, your honour,” McPhee responded. “I’m sorry that I crashed [her] car, and I hope that in some way something can be recovered for her."

Court heard that McPhee has a history of substance abuse issues, which he is aiming to address in order to step up for his family.

Jung ultimately sentenced McPhee to 150 days in jail. McPhee has 111 days of credit for time already spent in custody.

She also instituted a $290 restitution fine to cover items that were reportedly in the victim's car when it was crashed by McPhee, and 18 months of probation upon release.

“So this time, don't forget, when you get out of custody, job one is reporting probation, right? Because look what happened last time you got out of custody, [breached probation] again, you pled guilty to that today,” Jung said.

At the end of sentencing, she wished McPhee good luck with recovery and rehabilitation.

“Our community needs you to step up. We really want you to be healthy, and we want to see you get back to work and support your family and support them and our community.”