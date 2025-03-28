Penticton council to discuss major re-design of Nanaimo Square to discourage 'problematic behaviours'

Photo: Google Street View Nanaimo Square in this 2023 summer photo.

Penticton city council will be asked to discuss potential major physical changes to Nanaimo Square at their next meeting, in order to discourage what staff call "problematic behaviours."

In a report that council will receive Tuesday, city staff note that such "problematic behaviours" include "overnight sheltering, social disorder and loitering," and explain that there have been 408 calls to bylaw and 1,318 to the police since 2021 related to the square.

Staff note that given the square's location, at the intersection of Main Street and Nanaimo Avenue, it is "in full display" particularly during summer months when tourism is up.

The city bylaw department and RCMP undertook a "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED)" assessment last summer.

"CPTED is an approach to crime reduction that seeks to reduce perceived opportunities for crime through the design and management of the built and natural environment," reads a press release from the city.

“Based on our data and recent CPTED assessment, we’re hopeful that these measures will enhance the comfort and overall experience in the area,” said Julie Czeck, general manager of public safety, in the same press release.

“We worked closely with the Downtown Penticton Business Association and Chamber of Commerce on a phased approach that allows us to monitor and make additional changes or improvements if required.”

The proposed changes, as per the council agenda, are:

Spruce Tree Removal: Remove the large Spruce tree and cement planter to eliminate a hiding spot and to improve sight lines.

Remove or Modify Seating Areas: Remove or reduce the metal seating around the trees.

Adjust Planter Design: Lower, redesign, or remove the cement block planter along the north side of the building to make it uncomfortable for sitting.

Fountain Management: Remove the fountain if it continues to attract unwanted activities; if removal isn't viable, implement modifications to restrict access.

Private Property Signage: Place signs on the raised cement platform by the CIBC indicating private property and clarify supported vs. unsupported uses.

Frequent Activation: Organize frequent activities in the area through collaboration with community and nearby businesses to attract the public to utilize the space differently.

Enforcement Measures: Continue regular enforcement of infractions to deter misconduct.

Back Alley Improvements: Address concerns in the back alley between Martin Street and Main Street by fencing off areas to reduce unwanted activities.

Additional enhancements can include cameras and improved lighting.

The estimated cost to remove the tree and fountain, and fix the area up afterwards, is $10,000.

The decorative fountain, featuring salmon against a stone background, may be saved in part but staff do not guarantee that is possible.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday. If approved, work could begin this spring.