South Okanagan Women in Need Society needs donations for upcoming pop-up thrift shop fundraiser

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is planning a pop-up thrift store to raise funds for its programming and help folks spring clean while they are at it.

SOWINS will be accepting gently used items until April 18 at 4 p.m. at their administrative office, located at 1027 Westminster Avenue West in Penticton.

Then, the pop-up sale will take place April 26. All donations will directly support the work SOWINS does in the community helping women, youth and children escape from situations of domestic abuse and violence.

Find a full list of their requested donated items, as well as items that cannot be accepted, online here, and for any questions, reach out via [email protected].