Lower Similkameen Indian Band releases sensory album of local sounds

Photo: Contributed

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has released an ambient album on Spotify, capturing the sounds of the lands, people and water that they call home.

The project is a collaboration between the band's natural resources department and parks working group, plus Tree Canada and Little Symphony.

It was released this past Friday, March 21.

"As part of the Ashnola Protected Area initiatives, we wanted to capture the sounds of the lands, all living things, people and water, post wildfire," reads a press release from the LSIB.

"This ambient album is a project to help spread awareness of the resiliency of our people, and the dedication to restoring our lands back to health after wildfire and other factors that threatened the unique biodiverse ecosystems with our territory."

The album can be used for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), in promotion of mental health. Proceeds from streaming the album will go towards further land management and protection.

Find the album online here.