Okanagan youth soar at junior nationals ski competition

Photo: Carl Vignola Ella Gingras in action.

Local Okanagan scholar-athletes had success this month at the Mogul/Dual Mogul/Aerial Junior Nationals winter sport event.

KR Academy, a B.C.-based non-profit ski academy, sent several athletes to the event, including two from the Okanagan.

Ella Gingras is a 14-year-old from Summerland who works with KR Academy through a partnership with UNISUS IB School.

Gingras won 5th overall combined, sixth in aerials, eighth in single moguls and ninth in dual moguls.

Logan Brown, 14, from Sun Peaks placed fifth overall combined, sixth in dual moguls, seventh in aerials and eighth in single moguls.

KR Academy works closely with provincial and national sport organizations and describes its goal as to "support young athletes in their pursuit of excellence both in sport and academics."