Penticton Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum for Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay federal riding

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all-candidates forum for the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding ahead of the recently called federal election.

On Wednesday, April 9, the event will take place on April 9 at the Cleland Theatre, with doors opening at 5:30 for a 6 p.m. start.

"This forum will provide an opportunity for voters to hear directly from local candidates, learn about their platforms, and engage in meaningful discussion on key issues impacting our community," reads a press release from the chamber.

So far, confirmed candidate attendees are:

Barry Dewar – People’s Party of Canada (PPC)

Helena Konanz – Conservative Party of Canada

Linda Sankey – New Democratic Party (NDP)

The Green Party candidate Carol Dyck has not yet confirmed attendance. The Liberal Party of Canada has yet to announce a candidate, but has until April 7 to do so.

The forum is free to attend but attendees are asked to register ahead of time, as ther will be an opportunity to submit a question for consideration. Registration can be found online here.

“The chamber is committed to providing opportunities to hear directly from the candidates who seek to represent us on issues that are important to Penticton and the South Okanagan,” said Jordan Knox, president of the chamber.

“We encourage all residents and business leaders in Penticton to attend as we prepare to select our representative in Ottawa.”