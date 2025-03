Photo: Fleetwood Magic

Fleetwood Mac fans can experience the next best thing at an upcoming show in Penticton.

Fleetwood Magic Tribute Show will be coming to the Cleland Theatre on June 6.

The band boasts vintage costumes and period-accurate instrumentation, aiming to capture the experience of Fleetwood Mac as closely as possible.

They play all the hits including "The Chain," "Rhiannon," "Dreams," "You Make Loving Fun," and more.

Tickets are $67 with fees, and can be found online here.