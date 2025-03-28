Penticton philanthropist spreads cheer to workers at local hospital

Photo: Castanet

A tireless South Okanagan Similkameen supporter and donor John Pankiw stopped by Penticton Regional Hospital Thursday to spread some cheer to the healthcare staff.

Pankiw delivered $5,000 worth of new coffee machines and K-Cups to departments throughout the hospital.

He also donated 50 tickets to today, Friday's, Penticton Vees game, which is a special night for healthcare workers as proceeds from the 50/50 will go towards the SOS Medical Foundation's goal of upgrading the hospital's oncology centre.

50/50 tickets can be purchased online here.

"John’s generosity and community spirit are truly remarkable," said Ian Lindsay, the foundation's executive director.

"He has always been a steadfast supporter of the SOS Medical Foundation, and his thoughtful donation today made a real difference to the hardworking staff at Penticton Regional Hospital. We’re so grateful for his continued support."

His past support has included $300,000 to the oncology upgrade, $100,000 to the Rotary Club of Penticton's efforts for medical equipment in the previous hospital expansion and the "Tree of Dreams," a 30-foot Christmas tree gifted to the hospital during the holiday season.

