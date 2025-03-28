Canadian rockers Sloan headlining Saturday night at Penticton Peach Fest

Photo: Sloan

Canadian rock legends Sloan have been announced as headliners at Penticton Peach Festival Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Juno-award winning band hails from the east coast, and have been a driving force for alternative rock in the nation since the early 90s.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Sloan to this year’s festival,” said Shawna Tinga, Penticton Peach Festival president.

“With their legendary status in Canadian rock and their incredible live performances, this will be a night to remember. Thanks to the support of our generous local sponsors, like Peters Bros.Paving, we’re proud to continue offering five days of free concerts and entertainment for the whole community.”

Other Peach Fest headliners and acts include Men Without Hats (Wednesday, Aug. 6), the Canadian Forces Snowbirds (Aug. 6), JoJo Mason and Kyle McKearney on Tim Hortons Country Night (Aug. 7), Eagle Eyes and Bad Medicine for RE/MAX Tribute Night (Aug. 8).

Peach Festival is is free to attend, and family-friendly.