Apex Mountain Resort celebrating Canada with cheap lift tickets

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort

Apex Mountain is pushing back against American president Donald Trump in its own unique way.

On Wednesday, April 2, lift tickets at Apex will be just $18.67, in honour of the year 1867 when Canada became a nation.

Trump recently announced tariffs on Canadian goods that are due to start on April 2.

Apex general manager James Shalman decided to take the day to go full red-and-white.

"The Gunbarrel will be putting on drink specials (Canadian of course), and a special on poutine," Shalman shared on social media.

"Come dressed in your Canadian colours, wear a Canadian flag, or just bring your Canadian spirit, and help us celebrate Canada on April 2nd!"