Just over 1,200 Pentictonites vote early ahead of by-election

Photo: Casey Richardson

Just over 1.200 people cast their ballots over two advanced votings days for the upcoming Penticton city council by-election.

According to chief election officer Angie Collison, 571 people voted on Tuesday, March 25, and 658 on Wednesday, March 26.

The election is to fill a spot left empty when former city councillor Amelia Boultbee was elected to the provincial legislature in October 2024.

Seven candidates are running.

General election day is April 5. Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

In the last by-election, which took place in 2021, a total of just over 5,000 votes were cast. That by-election saw James Miller elected, who is currently on mandatory paid leave from council while facing historical criminal charges.