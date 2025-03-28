Keremeos council gives approval for smaller homes to have backyard chickens

Photo: Pixabay

There could be some more clucking good times in the Village of Keremeos, now that council has given the green light for backyard chickens.

With the acknowledgment that "raising chickens in urban settings is becoming increasingly more common," the council adopted a new Animal Control Bylaw on March 17 that allows the keeping of urban hens in the backyard of most low density residential properties within the Village.

The villages shared the announcement in a news release, noting that council recognizes the benefits of hen-keeping, including:

Local food security – hens provide a relatively inexpensive, nutritious, and regular source of protein

Natural fertilizer – hen waste provides natural fertilizer for gardens

Pest control – hens are natural pest control as they eat harmful insects and weeds

Social benefits – hens bring positive social benefits to families, including educational opportunities for children

Reduce organic waste – hens can be fed kitchen food scraps, reducing both the cost to feed them and the amount of organic waste going into garbage

The bylaw was also drafted to reduce the challenges identified with hen-keeping, which include:

Noise – while hens do not crow like a rooster, they do make some noise, particularly when laying an egg

Odours – if enclosures are not cleaned regularly or if manure is improperly stored

Pest attraction – rats may be attracted by food; raccoons, skunks and other predators may be attracted by potential meal of chicken and/or eggs

Disease – biosecurity measures must be followed

"Hen-keeping can be a fun and fulfilling hobby, but comes with responsibilities to ensure healthy and happy hens, and to ensure you are a good neighbour," the village press release said.

"We encourage that you research the extensive information, available online and in literature, on the keeping of urban hens before you embark on this adventure."

In order for residents to keep hens, they must be kept on a parcel zoned “Low Density Residential One (RS1)” as provided for in the “Village of Keremeos Zoning Bylaw No. 851, 2020”, as amended from time to time.

The parcel must be minimum 500 metres squared in area.

The village added that parcels zoned “Agricultural” continue to be allowed to keep poultry and other farm animals, however, they must be kept at least 100 metres from any zone designated residential, commercial or industrial.

Those interested in keeping hens will be required to apply for a no-cost Backyard Hen Licence.

"Staff will review the application, which will include a site plan, for compliance before approving the licence. If you are not the owner of the property, a signed letter of permission to keep hens from your landlord will be required," the press release added.

A maximum of five hens are allowed on an RS1 zoned property. Roosters are not permitted.

The village said that as hens are social creatures, they should not be kept on their own. A minimum of two hens is recommended.

"Consider that domesticated hens have been bred to lay one egg a day. They start laying at about six months of age and start to diminish after 18 months of age. Eggs start to add up if not used daily. This should be another consideration when determining the number of hens to keep as you will not be permitted to sell the eggs."

More information on coop and run requirements, hen care, manure management, and care of hens can be found on the village website here.