Summerland museum shares a throwback to the revitalization project in downtown that 'almost closed down' downtown

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared photos this week of a time when downtown was completely torn up.

"These rather dramatic photos show the revitalization project in downtown Summerland, which took place in the early 1990s. The project’s goal was to update infrastructure and improve pavements and parking downtown," the museum shared in their post.

"The photos were donated to us in a photo album called "When Summerland Almost Closed Down". Unfortunately, we don't know much more about the photos or the project itself."

The museum is asking locals whether they remember the time "when Summerland almost closed down?"

"Maybe you have your own photos, news clippings, memories, or stories? If so, we'd love to hear them."

Submission can be made to [email protected]

To check out more photos from the museum of the revitalization project, head to their online photo database here.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.