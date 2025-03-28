Penticton winery barrel dog beds to be sold for charity with help of local Men's Shed

Casey Richardson

A community project based on reusing winery materials and giving back to animals in need is all ready to go.

Upper Bench Estate Winery & Creamery partnered up with the Penticton's Men's Shed, taking 20 of their used wine barrels and turning them into dog beds to sell for charity.

Winery operations manager Sarah Sloan said she reached out to the men's group first, hoping the volunteer work would be of interest for them.

The group jumped on board, spending at least four hours of work on each bed to sand down the wood, re-tighten the bands, add in the 200 screws into each barrel, and complete the finishing work.

"They are amazing. I knew they were going to be great. I had no idea they were going to be this spectacular. The amount of work and dedication that has gone into these beds, they are just beautiful," Sloan said.

"We are just about to release them for sale to the public. So the Men's Shed group is just finishing up the final few barrels, and then they will all be for sale within the next week or so here at the winery."

The Men's Shed movement, which originally started in Australia more than 30 years ago, has since spread around the globe.

The idea is a space for men to gather and work "shoulder to shoulder" on projects, sharing skills and knowledge, building friendships, and increasing physical, mental and emotional well-being.

The local volunteer club started in September 2022, with just four members, and had holds 42.

Club members Rick Hartnell, Donnie Allison, John Jackson, Ron Friesen, Steve Tomlinson and Roger Yeo gathered at the winery on Thursday to give a first look at some of the completed beds.

Hartnell said this project request was one the group was really excited for.

"It's something different. We like working with our hands, so we all get together and do projects, and it helps us bond as a group," he said.

"Every request is a different challenge for us, and it gives us a chance to get together and discuss things and the best way to do things," Tomlinson added. "It's important to us to do a really good job on anything we take on."

Tomlinson said many of them are dog lovers in the group and enjoyed all aspects of this project.

All proceeds of the dog bed sales will be going towards the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland, minus the small cost of construction materials.

Critteraid Director of Communications Gena Lock said the rescue is "so excited."

"The beds are beautiful, and they're an opportunity for people to have something that has a unique part of the Okanagan," she added.

"Anyone who is a pet owner has probably had experience with beds that get torn apart really easily or just don't quite fit their animals or their home...so to have something that is good quality and lovely is really nice."

Lock said on top of that, the rescue was glad that the work for the project was community building.

"I think that's one of the things that Critteraid feels really strongly about too. It's the same as we are there to rescue animals and help animals, but in doing that, we also end up getting helped. Animals bring a lot of love and a lot of healing and connection."

Hartnell agreed with Lock's sentiment, noting that the social aspect of the Men's Shed is really important to them.

"When we all get together and we talk about all kinds of different things, and we have a lot of members that have been have a lot of experience in all different types of fields," he said.

"[We've got] 42 members. Basically, 42 different walks of life, 42 different interests," Yeo added.

The winery estimates they will be selling the smaller beds for around $250, and the larger for around $300, based on the amount of work that went into creating them.

Sloan said the winery doesn't have a set goal to raise, but is hoping to sell them all and see the funds really help out Critteraid.

As a non-profit agency, the rescue relies on donations to keep the farm running for all the animals and every little bit helps.

"Even a few dollars, that could be a few cans of cat food, or that could be going towards our next hay bale, or that's chipping down some of the vet bills," Lock said.

"Fundraisers like this are amazing. And when people have the willingness and the generosity to do something like this, it it really does have a huge impact."

The beds will be sold in the wine shop, located at 170 Upper Bench Road, which is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or can be ordered online here.

Those who purchase a bed are invited by Upper Bench to send them a picture of their dog in the bed and have a chance to be featured in a a calendar for next year, which proceeds from the sale will also go to Critteraid.