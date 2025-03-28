OneSky Community Resources in Penticton seeking applicants for board positions

Photo: Castanet file photo

OneSky Community Resources has put out its annual call for South Okanagan-Similkameen community members to join its board of directors.

The non-profit organization has a decades-long history of offering social services for people and families of all ages throughout the region, and relies on the help of volunteers with a wide range of skills throughout the year.

"We are seeking volunteers with expertise in professional services such as law; fundraising; information technology; social programming; human resources and business. We strongly encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds — including underrepresented, minority, and marginalized communities — to apply," reads a press release from the organization.

A new role as of last year is a "Board Development Mentee" position, which allows anyone interested to learn more about OneSky and board governance while not committing to a full role.

“As OneSky’s executive director for over 16 years, I have witnessed the profound impact our board members have on our organization and community. Their leadership is crucial in guiding OneSky’s strategic direction and mission to deliver quality, life-changing services," said Tanya Behardien, executive director, in the press release.

"Our mission is to clear a path to hope, health, and potential — helping individuals and families reach their full potential through vital support and services."

Anyone interested in becoming a board member, board mentee or want to learn more, can click here.