Fundraiser successful for Penticton Youth Centre elevator to increase accessibilty

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen thrilled that a donation-matching initiative to build an accessible elevator at the Penticton Youth Centre has been successful.

The campaign, which aimed to raise $300,000 which then would be tripled by a private donor, met its goal will before the deadline at the end of March.

The elevator will allow youth of all abilities to access important services provided by OneSky Foundry Penticton, YMCA, ARC Programs and the Ministry of Children and Family Development's Child and Youth Mental Health division.

“Our journey with the Youth Centre began in 2013 when we partnered with the United Way and other community partners to launch the Youth Engagement Strategy (YES) Project. It’s hard to believe that 12 years has gone by, but I’m certain that everyone involved back then would be amazed at how far youth services have come," said Aaron McRann, CEO of the community foundation

"We at the community foundation are humbled by the generosity of community members, the undying commitment to collaboration of our youth serving agencies, and most importantly, the spirit and courage of our youth. Now this first-in-class youth centre will be accessible to youth of all abilities, and we couldn’t be more proud."

The $900,000 elevator upgrade will begin soon.

“This is a significant step forward for early intervention to work with the youth of Penticton. These grassroots programs and early intervention can change the trajectory of a young person’s life, potentially those who may be forced towards homelessness or substance use," said Trevor Nelson, chair of the fundraising campaign.

"We as a community need to understand that this is our backyard, our community and our youth are important to us. While people take the approach, 'Not in my backyard,' many families already have these issues within their family or if not, may in the future. They are all someone's brothers, sisters, children or parents. Not everyone has the financial resources to contribute, but I only ask that as a community we try to be more tolerant and learn more about the increasing need to support grassroots programs for our youth. I encourage everyone in our community to take the time to learn more about the programs offered at the Youth Centre."

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is grateful to all who support its work.