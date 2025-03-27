Okanagan Falls proceeding with next steps in incorporation

Photo: File photo

After just over half of eligible Okanagan Falls voters opted to go ahead with incorporation on Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has shared the next steps.

The official assent voting results were determined on Wednesday morning by Diane Vaykovich, RDOS deputy chief elections officer. 588 votes were in favour of incorporation, and 512 against.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the RDOS shared that the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs will begin preparing the new municipality’s incorporating documents.

From there, arrangements can be made for a new council and municipal administration.

“This decision was made after lengthy consideration and an informed vote, and now it’s time for us all to move forward together,” said Matt Taylor, Area D's elected RDOS director.

“Residents will see minimal change in the short term. The Letters Patent process conducted by the province is the next key step before arrangements can be made for a new council and municipal administration. In the longer term, possibly 12 to 18 months, a gradual transition of services is anticipated to begin. A new council will help determine how they wish to see each service delivered going forward.”

The incorporation project page on the RDOS website will remain active over the coming months, as new information and key dates for next steps are confirmed and posted.