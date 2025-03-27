City of Penticton issues scam alert after reports of in-person and text impersonations of municipal services

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton has issued a scam alert after "several reports throughout the community" of people impersonating city workers.

People alleging to be municipal employees are reportedly asking to enter homes to test tap water.

The city advises residents to:

Look for a City of Penticton vehicle

Watch for city-branded clothing, as most employees wear it

Ask for City of Penticton issued ID

Ask for their name and contact the city to confirm their identity, if in doubt

In addition, the city's bylaw services has been receiving reports of people receiving text messages seeking payment for unpaid local parking tickets.

"To be clear, the city will not send you a text message asking for payment. We will send you a letter on official letterhead ahead asking you to pay any unpaid tickets," reads a press release from the city.

The city can be reached at 240-490-2400, and specifically the public works department for questions about employees requesting access to homes can be reached at 250-490-2500.