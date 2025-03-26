Penticton to host six fire prevention conferences this year

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton will host more than 15,000 emergency service personnel in the coming weeks during six different conferences.

The conferences will focus on fire prevention, technology and training.

Residents can expect an influx in emergency personnel throughout the rest of the year, especially in the spring and summer.

The conferences taking place this year include:

Fire Prevention Officers’ Association of BC: April 4-9

Wildfire Resiliency & Training Summit: April 12-16

BC Fire Training Officers Association: May 10-15

First Nations Emergency Services Society of BC: June 5-8

Fire Expo & Fire Chiefs Association of BC Conference: June 8-12

Building Resilient Communities Conference: Nov. 24 – 28

"Some of these conferences will involve hands-on training outdoors and the city will provide updates wherever possible," reads a press release from the municipality issued Wednesday.